Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

