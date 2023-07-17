Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.