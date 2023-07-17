Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,095 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

