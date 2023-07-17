Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.51 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

