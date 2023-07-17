Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $561,659,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $109.51 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

