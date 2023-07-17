Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 624 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $136.43 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

