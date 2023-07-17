Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Crocs by 2.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,340. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.5 %

CROX opened at $124.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.