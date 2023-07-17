Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

