Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

