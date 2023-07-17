Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.97. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

