Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $815,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $109.86 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

