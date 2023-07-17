Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 55.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,711,927. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $83.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

