Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $134.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.