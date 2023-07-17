Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,343,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,343,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,374 shares of company stock worth $18,881,399. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $232.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

