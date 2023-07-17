Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $277.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

