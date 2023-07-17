Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,418.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,339,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.