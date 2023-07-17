Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Capri Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

