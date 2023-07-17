Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 418 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRB opened at $32.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.