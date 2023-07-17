Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after buying an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,185,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

