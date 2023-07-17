Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $148.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average is $140.85. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

