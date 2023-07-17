Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.95 and its 200 day moving average is $283.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

(Free Report)

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

