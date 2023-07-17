Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Decreases By 24.5%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 181,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $97.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 55.87 and a quick ratio of 55.87. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $331.67 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.