Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $159.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.87. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

