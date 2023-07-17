Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

EWS stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

