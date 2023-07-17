Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 13,880 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 514.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.24 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

