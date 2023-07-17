Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 18,269 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 281.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

USMV opened at $74.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.