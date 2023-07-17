Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 6,189 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

