Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 58,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 772,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,756,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVOV opened at $84.02 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $851.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.