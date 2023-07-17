Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Motco raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BTI opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

