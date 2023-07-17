Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 612,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 209,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 306,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

