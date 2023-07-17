Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 13,706 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $84.92 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

