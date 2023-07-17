Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 32,305 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 183.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

