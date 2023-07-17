Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

