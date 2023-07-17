Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,653 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Vale Trading Down 0.3 %

Vale stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.