Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 248.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.