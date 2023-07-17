Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 216.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

