Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.83 and a 12 month high of $162.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

