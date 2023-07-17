Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $282.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average of $277.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

