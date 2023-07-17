Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 758,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,926,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $298.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.14 and a 200 day moving average of $289.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

