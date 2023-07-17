Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,558 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
