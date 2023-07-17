Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

