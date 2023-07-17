Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

