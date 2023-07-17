Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $1.72 Million in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,980,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

