Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $1.81 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after acquiring an additional 246,661 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 184,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VLUE opened at $94.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.