Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

