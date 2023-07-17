Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 46,841 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

