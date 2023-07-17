Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 448.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $111.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

