Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 390.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

