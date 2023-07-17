Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $536.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $541.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

