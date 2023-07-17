Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

Shares of ISRG opened at $354.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.